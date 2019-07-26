|
|
Patrick J. Lawler
Green Bay -
Patrick J. Lawler, 90, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 28, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St.; followed by the Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. The complete obituary will be published prior to the day of visitation. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019