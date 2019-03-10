|
|
Patrick J. Sadler
Green Bay - Patrick Joseph Sadler, 69, Green Bay, passed away March 2, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. Pat was born on January 18, 1950 to the late Lee and Irene (McCulley) Sadler. Pat graduated from Cathedral Grade School and Premontre High School, where he was active in Scouting. He enlisted in the US Army from June 1969-1972 where he served in the 101st Airborne as a Medical Specialist. Pat completed Green Beret training and served in (Binh Dinh Province) Vietnam. He received many numerous medals including the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. After his discharge he continued in the Reserves for three years. Pat continued serving veterans at the Green Bay VA Clinic and other VA's throughout Wisconsin post retirement.
Prior to his retirement he worked with various trucking companies and also maintenance at Green Bay Notre Dame Academy.
Pat is survived by his sister, Rosemary (Dan) Olson of Plymouth, MN; brother, James Sadler of Green Bay; niece, Erinn Irene Olson of Golden Valley, MN. Also survived by his step family, Wayne (Judie) Gauthier, Michael (Nancy) Gauthier, Walter (Cathy) Gauthier, Paul (Georgette) Gauthier, Rosemary (James) Lawler, David Gauthier and Juanita Gauthier; plus numerous other relatives and DAV family.
He is preceded in death by his father Lee Sadler on Oct.2, 1963; mother Irene Grace Sadler Gauthier on Feb.8, 2019 and stepfather Norbert Gauthier Jan. 21, 1998 and a step brother, Norbert Gauthier Jr.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4:00PM until services at 6:00PM. A memorial fund is being established in Pat's name for the DAV; his family respectfully requests no flowers be sent.
Pat was a prayerful, humble, selfless person with a big heart who was a "soldier" to the end. He leaves a legacy of love as a faith filled servant to his family, friends and DAV community. His memory of giving will be our keepsake, he will be missed dearly by many he helped.
Our family would like to thank St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice in this week of tremendous loss.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019