Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Patrick J. Schounard


1968 - 2019
Patrick J. Schounard Obituary
Patrick J. Schounard

Greenleaf - Patrick James Schounard, 51, Greenleaf, passed away on Sunday October 20, 2019. He was born October 20, 1968 to the late Dale and Shirley (Reus) Schounard. Pat graduated from Ashwaubenon High School.

Pat loved his wife and three daughters very much. He enjoyed watching the girls play in the pool, taking them to the park, to play and practice volleyball, and going up north with his family to Crooked Lake where he loved snowmobiling. He also enjoyed rides on his Harley Davidson and watching NASCAR. Pat will always be loved and forever missed by his wife Kitty, and daughters, Cassandra, Elizabeth, and Michayla.

Pat is survived by his wife of 26 years, Catherine "Kitty" Schounard, and his three daughters; Cassandra (15), Elizabeth (12), and Michayla (10).

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family service was held for Pat, with Fr. Bob Kabat officiating burial in Ft. Howard Memorial Park. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere assisted the family with arrangements.

Special thanks to Aurora Hospital I.C.U., Doctors, and Nurses. Special thanks to Nurse Molly who helped Pat's wife thru a terrible tragedy.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
