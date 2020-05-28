Patrick James Curran "Pat"



Patrick James Curran "Pat" was called to his eternal home on May 25, 2020. Pat grew up in Green Bay, WI and attended Green Bay South West High School. He was a star running back for his high school football team and always loved to share the story that he scored a touchdown in Lambeau Field. After graduation, Pat attended Lakeland College where as a freshman he started first string on the football team, proved to be an accomplished disco dancer and was a much sought after friend by all. Pat graduated with a degree in business administration.



After college, Pat began his career in the air freight business. He worked at Burlington Northern Air Freight and Airborne Express and worked his way up to management. He always told many of his business friends how these mentors in both of these businesses were examples of hard work and gave him business education that lasted him a lifetime.



Pat took a chance to follow his dream and use his talents by starting his own transportation business. Hot Shot Express was born in 1996 in a small gas station on Main Street in Neenah where he drove, dispatched, and started up truck batteries in a terrible Wisconsin winter. He was not so happy that he started a 24/7/365 business when in 1997, he had to work during the Packer Super Bowl victory! After a few years of building a very dedicated and talented team, being true to his word and showing unbelievable loyalty to his customers, Straight Shot Express has become a multi-faceted company to small, large and Fortune 500 companies.



Because of his huge generosity, Pat had quietly and generously donated to multiple charities, too many to mention here.



Anyone who was lucky enough to enjoy Pat's friendship, loved being with him when he shared his favorite things: his family, his Wednesday golf league, fishing for muskies, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and collecting one wonderful friend after another. And as fine as his dance skills were, he and his sister unfairly, never took first place in the annual Curran Family Dance competition.



Pat will be sadly missed by his wife, Lori, his son Nicholas, daughter Monika(Joe) Barnes, grandchildren Abigail and Michael. His sister Mary Ellen Curran. He will also be missed by his niece and nephews Molly Feeney, Joe Feeney, Patrick Curran (Carrie) and Timothy Curran. Pat opened his heart to all of his wife's loving family, including: Ryan(Joe), Derek(Renee), Karen(Brian) and Dylan(Sara), Hannah, Chloe, Stephen, Aria and Emily, Cindy(Pat), Rick(SheR'on), and Tracy (Brian). He will be especially missed by his dear friend Ron Jankowski.



Our family would be remiss in not deeply expressing a special thank you to Pat's devoted and beloved staff in whom Pat always spoke so proudly of.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Mary Ruth Curran (Fitzgerald), brother Michael and sister-in-law Katherine Curran.



Rest in peace our very beloved Pat.



Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Pat's wonderful life will be held at a later date.









