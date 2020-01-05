|
Patrick James Gittens
De Pere - Patrick James Gittens, age 79, of De Pere, passed away unexpectedly at home Friday, January 3, 2020. Patrick was born on October 26, 1940 the son of the late James and Audrey (Neville) Gittens.
Pat graduated from Premontre High School. After graduation he attended St. Norbert College. He met Gayle A. Rolf and were married in St Agnes Catholic Church on May 19, 1962. Patrick had a career as a Machine Builder at Paper Converting Machine Co. for 37 years. Pat enjoyed bowling, golfing (a hole in one at Highland Ridge), he was a Packer season ticket holder, and never would miss watching a game! He loved his flower garden and yard, enjoyed watching the Brewers, Bucks and the Badgers. Pat loved playing cards especially cribbage with his wife, casino trips, and wintering in The Villages, FL each winter at their beautiful home and driving around in his Packer golf cart with his forever best friend, Gayle.
Pat could fix anything you brought to him, treated everyone with kindness and respect, and never missed a day of work to provide for his family. He put his wife and children before himself and always had a positive outlook on life. Pat was a devoted Catholic, and it showed, because he was a Saint on earth. Pat was our 'rock', mentor, caretaker, and everything a wife, son, daughter, or granddaughter could ever have asked for.
He was simply: everything to us.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Gayle; son, Steven Gittens (girlfriend Julie Rentmeester); daughter, Kelly Gittens; granddaughter, Kati Gittens (boyfriend, Nick Jameson); sisters, Judy Naze and Mary Kay (Bill) Van Deuren; and numerous family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Gary; granddaughter, Ashley; nieces, Shelley and Kathy; and, nephew, Johnathon.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:45 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 1307 Lourdes Ave, De Pere, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 4:00, Fr. Peter Ambting, O. Praem. Officiating. Entombment will take place in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send any condolences to the family.
Our special thank you to East and West De Pere Rescue for their services and comfort.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020