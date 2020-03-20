|
Patrick "Pat" K. Bettis
Green Bay - Patrick "Pat" Kelly Bettis, 59, slid into home safely on March 19, 2020, with his fans at his side. He was born on November 17, 1960, in Green Bay to the late Jean and Helen (Molik) Bettis, number five in a family of seven. Pat was a graduate of Preble High School Class of 1979. Pat was employed with Accurate Alignment for 27 years as a sales rep starting in 1992. He was a huge fan of sports, especially baseball, football, hockey and track. Pat's favorite teams were the Packers, Dodgers, and Brewers. He lettered in Cross-Country Track in high school from 1976 - 1979. Pat ran in the first, second and third Bellin Runs with his best run at the age of 17 and a time of 36:10 in 1978. Pat had a profound knowledge of sports and statistics and could remember everyone's phone number. He loved snowmobiling, golf, darts and cribbage. One of Pat's crowning achievements was his hike of Isle Royale National Park.
Pat is survived by Krystal Murphy and David Holewinski whom he was a special father to; siblings, Dave (Peggy) Bettis, Ken (Beth) Bettis, Barbara Louis, Mary (Charlie) Habeck, Sui Generis; nieces, Anne, Nicole, Caitlin; nephews, Garrett, Jacob, Cody, Zach, Luc, and Alex; sister-in-law, Jan Bettis; close friends, Tom (Sheri) Konitzer, Joe Laskowski, Brenda Buhr, Shonna Fuerst, and Kim Dernbach. Pat is further survived by numerous Wise Fools friends and number one fans who knew him as Captain Pat, The Commish, Hatrick Patrick, Pat-illac, PKB, and Patty Cake.
In addition to his parents Pat was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Bettis and a brother-in-law, Gary L. Louis.
Per Pat's wishes there will be a private celebration of his life.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and the staff at Unity Hospice and St. Vincent Hospital for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 25, 2020