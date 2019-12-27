|
|
Patrick Kenneth (Ken) Jadin, age 77, of Washington D.C. died on December 1st 2019, of an aortic dissection after a brief hospital stay in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was with his family who were gathered at his daughter's house in North Carolina for Thanksgiving.
Ken was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on October, 24th 1942. After graduating from Abbot Pennings High School in De Pere, Wisconsin. He attended and graduated from the University of Oklahoma School of Architecture in 1965. Ken later received two masters degrees, in Architecture and City Planning, from the University of Pennsylvania in 1967, where he made lifelong friends. He taught Architecture and City Planning at the Howard University School of Architecture and Engineering, in Washington D.C. for 25 years. During this time Ken also ran a small private architecture practice.
Ken's love of architecture began at the age of 16 when he found and read a book about Frank Lloyd Wright in the Brown County Library. He remained grateful his whole life for the Green Bay librarians and public access to books. In part from this experience, Ken believed deeply in the power of people and local groups to make a difference in their communities. One of his proudest achievements was co-designing and co-building the structures for Resurrection City for the Poor People's Campaign in 1968. This was a march on Washington D.C. organized by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, which focused on economic justice for all lower income people in the United States.
Throughout his life, Ken loved teaching and enjoyed working with all of his students. He was a life-long avid Green Bay Packer fan, and loved telling stories of sneaking into the old Packer City Stadium as a child and sitting through the cold of the Ice Bowl with his brother Gary. Photography was one of Ken's favorite hobbies and he had ample opportunity to photograph many buildings and landscapes during his many travels. He treasured his travels back to Green Bay and Door County, where he enjoyed laughing with his siblings and their spouses, visiting his family's homesteads from the late 1800s, and spending time with his nieces and nephews.
He leaves his wife of almost 49 years, Leslie Moore Jadin; his son Alex Jadin and his wife Katherine Piggott-Tooke and their daughters Lucy and Phoebe Jadin of Washington, DC; his daughter Evelyn Jadin and her wife Mary Griffin of Morganton, NC; his brother Gary Jadin and his wife Kaye Jadin of Green Bay; his sister Gloria Peters and her husband Dick Peters of Green Bay; his sister-in-law Carol Jadin of Freedom; his beloved teacher Sister Daniel Wolf of the Holy Family Convent in Manitowoc; and many nieces and nephews and other family and friends who loved him. He was predeceased by his mother Gladys Jadin, brother Neil Jadin, and many beloved Aunts and Uncles. Ken loved his family and will be missed greatly.
Ken's memorial will take place on Saturday January 4th, 2020 at 11:00am in Friends Meeting of Washington, in Washington D.C. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to iNSPiRE SPORTS, an organization founded by his great nephew Lucas Jadin from Appleton to serve young people with special needs and foster leadership and compassion among their peers (https://www.inspiresportswi.org/contribute).
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019