Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
Patrick Meiers
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Louis Church
Dyckesville, WI
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Church
Dyckesville, WI
Luxemburg - Patrick D. Meiers, 51, of Luxemburg, died on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his home of heart failure. He was born in Green Bay on February 17, 1968, to David E. and Lillian "Lil" F. (Pelto) Meiers. Patrick was a 1986 graduate of Premontre High School and took professional business courses and NWTC. Patrick was employed with KI in Green Bay from 1994 - 2002 as a project coordinator supervisor. At present he was self-employed. He was an active hunter and fisherman; however, his real passion was held for competitive yacht sailing in Green Bay and Lake Michigan.

Survivors include his parents, David and Lil, Luxemburg; one brother, Michael Meiers, CA; one niece, Madeline; one nephew, Joseph; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends further survive.

Patrick was preceded in death by one infant brother, Peter; his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Friends may call 10:00 to 11:00 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Louis Church, Dyckesville. Funeral 11:00 am on Thursday at the church with Rev. Dean Dombroski, officiating and Pastoral Leader, Pat Ratajczak, assisting.

McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Meiers Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019
