Patrick "Frog" Michiels
Luxemburg - Patrick C. "Frog" Michiels, 71, of Frog Station, died Friday afternoon, September 27, 2019.
Friends may call at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, Sugarbush, 3:00 to 4:45 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Funeral 5:00 pm on Tuesday at the church with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. Full military rites following Mass.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Michiels Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019