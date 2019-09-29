Services
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:45 PM
St. Thomas The Apostle Church
Sugarbush, WI
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Thomas The Apostle Church
Sugarbush, WI
Luxemburg - Patrick C. "Frog" Michiels, 71, of Frog Station, died Friday afternoon, September 27, 2019.

Friends may call at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, Sugarbush, 3:00 to 4:45 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Funeral 5:00 pm on Tuesday at the church with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. Full military rites following Mass.

McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Michiels Family. www.mcmahonfh.com

The complete obituary will be available in Monday's Green Bay Press Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
