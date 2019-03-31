De Pere - Patrick Francis Nellis, (b. August 14, 1941 - d. March 28, 2019) son of the late Goldie and Rosemond (LeGrave), husband to Patricia (Smet) of 54 years.



Father to 3 children, Michael (Lori), Michelle (Rick), and Matthew (Lisa) and 24 foster children.



Grandfather to 6 grandchildren, Shayna Horacek (Murphy) and Shelby Nellis, Alexandria and Hannah Steele, and Jackson and Logan Nellis.



Siblings, Francis (Millie), Rita Columb (Irwin), Gerald (Janet), Bertha Stoller (Frank), Geraldine Shebesta (Leo), Carolyn Conrad (Jack).



Patrick graduated from Brussels High in 1959 and was top of his class at Kenosha Tech studying Fluid Power and Hydraulics. He also served his country for 18 years in both the Navy (active) and Army Reserves. While he worked in a few companies to get started, his major employment was at Paper Converting Machine Company for 34 years. Steadfastly supporting his family during this time being the Mr. Fix-it, Mr. Dependable and Mr. Honesty and all of his wonderful attributes he quietly passed on to his children and foster children.



In his earlier years, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a founding member of the Sports and Competition Motorcycle Club in Denmark. He also enjoyed coaching hockey with his son at the De Pere Youth Hockey Center. Many family vacations were all about camping, fishing, and enjoying his family and dear friends . His passion for woodworking gave many happy hours working with his wife in creating cherished heirlooms for family, friends and fundraisers at church. Patrick was always an outdoors man tending to his home and made it happen in the best way he could, always with purpose, playing with all of his big boy toys.



Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception (N5589 County Road E, DePere) from 9AM until 11AM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM. Private inurnment will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .



Pat's family would also like to thank Sherri Szczepanski and staff for their many years of diabetic education, care and support, and Unity Hospice for their amazing comforting care during his final days. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary