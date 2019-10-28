|
|
Patrick Turriff
Lawrence - Patrick Charles "Pat" Turriff, 83, Town of Lawrence, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday morning, October 27, 2019. The son of Roy and Margarette (Vander Heiden) Turriff was born on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1936. St. Patrick's Day was especially festive for the Turriff family, as Roy was born on St. Patrick's Day and so was Pat's granddaughter, Morgan.
Pat was raised and lived the majority of his life on the family farm in the Town of Lawrence, which had been owned by several generations before him. He graduated from Grant Elementary School with his class of three, and then graduated from Nicolet High School. On April 22, 1961, he married Sharon DeCleene at St. Francis Church in De Pere.
He was a self-made businessman who built two successful businesses —Turriff Country Carpets and a veal farm located on the family homestead. Pat was most proud of his "perfect house," which he and Sharon built together in 1995. He loved to show off the record-sized oak tree in his backyard. Together the family made many memorable traditions. One that the kids and grandkids find especially memorable is the yearly Easter ice cream making after Easter lunch at "grandpa and grandma's," made with chiseled ice gathered from the nearby creek.
Pat loved his yearly winters on Marco Island, spending time with Sharon and his fishing buddies. He spent summers at his family cottage in Crivitz for over 45 years, where he could be found fishing Lakes Mary and Julia almost every Friday and Saturday night.
Over the years, Pat said many times "I wouldn't change a thing in my life." He loved Sharon, his family, his friends, and his home. We will think of Pat and smile when recalling his many hilarious stories, which got funnier with every telling!
Pat is survived by his wife, Sharon, who he always referred to as his "bride,"; his children, Rick (Sue) Turriff, Dale (Nancy) Turriff and Lynn (Brian) Krenke; grandchildren Ryan Turriff, Lauren (Adam) Bauer and Morgan Turriff, Rachel Turriff, Spencer (Ashlee) Turriff and Jami Turriff, Andrea (Erik) Berns, Lexi Krenke and Max Krenke. He is further survived by his great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Alayna, Lily and Maci; siblings and in-laws, Bill (Sharon) Turriff, Diane Biese and Jeanne Vandehey; and many other extended family members and friends, including the Thursday Breakfast Boys.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Margarette; siblings and in-laws, Lois Turriff, Mike Turriff and Jim Biese.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. A prayer service will conclude the evening at 7:00 p.m. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019