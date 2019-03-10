|
Patrick Walker
Green Bay - Patrick Walker Jr., 45, Green Bay passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Bellin Hospital, after a long road with alcoholism and depression. Even though it was a difficult road for Patrick lately, he truly loved the people that were in his life but just didn't know how to get help. Patrick was born on September 2, 1973 in Green Bay to Cecelia Jean (Johnson) and Patrick Walker Sr., He was a graduate of Green Bay East High School with the class of 1992 and then attended the marketing program at N.W.T.C. obtaining his associate degree. He was a huge Elvis nut and loved listening to his music and even owned an authentic jumpsuit. Patrick was an avid Packer fan and was very keen on Packer Statistics from games through the years to even the plays that were run~ he was the ultimate arm chair coach! He liked many players but his idol was the "gun slinger" Brett Favre. Patrick loved all kinds of sports. He was very talented when it came to writing and had such a creative mind, from writing articles for the newspaper or even the Astor Park Newsletter "Astor Outlook"~ he always poured his heart and soul into the perfect angle.
Patrick is survived by his mother Jean, Green Bay; 1 brother Jim Walker, Brussels; 1 sister and brother-in-law Dawn (Paul) Kapla, Bellevue; 2 special aunts, Patty Johnson, affectionately known as "Aunty Pete" , Rebecca "Becky" (Keith) Moyle, special cousins, Kenny, Todd and Justin.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Kenneth "Pappy" and Alice "Grand" Johnson, his father, Patrick Walker Sr.,
In accordance with Patrick's wishes no services will be held. The family would like you to remember Patrick for not how he died, but for who he was and the heart he had. Even though it was an untimely death, Patrick selflessly donated his heart, both lungs and kidneys, which will allow 4 organ recipients and their families a second chance at life, to make a difference. A special note of appreciation to the staffs of U.W. Organ and Tissue Donation of Madison and the 2nd floor ICU at Bellin Hospital; the loving care, attention and continuous communication along the way was exceptional~ you will never be forgotten. Also, a special thank you to John Hansen for all of his professionalism, compassion and guidance during this time.
In the words of Elvis but spoken through Patrick "Thank-you……thank-you very much!
