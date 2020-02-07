Resources
DePere - Pat Canzoneri (Ferguson) of De Pere, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Pat was born in Springhill, Texas where she lived until she graduated from high school. She then moved to Louisiana to work at Fort Polk and there she met her husband, Joe Canzoneri. They were married for over 50 years until Joe passed away in 2016.

Pat is survived by her sister Frances Milner, her two daughters, Elizabeth (Cole) Runge and Nicole (Brett Crozier) Canzoneri, and four grandchildren: Cole, Sam, Noah, and Eli. Pat was devoted to her family and will be missed by all.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held privately by family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
