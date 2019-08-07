|
Paul A. Geohegan
Lacombe, LA - Paul A. Geohegan passed away at his home in Lacombe, Louisiana on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born in Green Bay on August 14, 1930 to Joseph and Josephine (Baeb) Geohegan.
Paul attended St. Patrick Grade School, Central Catholic High School and graduated from St. Norbert College. He served in a U.S. Navy air squadron during the Korean War. Following his military service, Paul returned to Green Bay and married Jeannine Mertens on October 30, 1954. The couple had three sons and four daughters.
He was employed by the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. In 1966, Paul was appointed Special Agent with the FBI. He served first in Little Rock, Arkansas and was later transferred to New Orleans, where he supervised FBI Field Agent training and FBI training of Louisiana police agencies for many years. Following Jeannine's death in 1992, he and Elizabeth "Beth" Gautreaux were married on September 24, 1994. The couple retired in Lacombe.
Paul was an officer in the Society of Former FBI Agents and a former board member of several other law enforcement associations. He was active in church organizations wherever he resided, serving as Eucharistic Minister, usher, lector and member of Knights of Columbus and Finance Council. In 2016 Paul and Beth were recognized by the New Orleans Archdiocese as recipients the Order of St. Louis IX Medallion for their service in parish ministries.
Paul is survived by his wife, Beth; sons: Kelly (India) Geohegan of Spring, TX, Casey (Leanne) Geohegan of New Orleans, and Carl (Elizabeth) Geohegan of Mandeville, Louisiana; grandchildren: Nick, Andrea, Kirk, Paul, Michael and Erin; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Jeanette Geurts and his brother, Joseph Geohegan, both of Green Bay.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; Jeannine; infant daughters Ann, Mary, Sarah and Elizabeth; brothers Albert and Jan Geohegan; and sisters Lois and Nora Hickey.
Visitation will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 211 N Maple, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, August 12. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Fort Howard Memorial Park mausoleum. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to a . Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019