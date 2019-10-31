Resources
Paul Alan DeLair

Paul Alan DeLair Obituary
Paul Alan DeLair

9/29/1939-9/20/2019

Paul passed away peacefully in his home in Tucson, Arizona September 20, 2019. His kind and loving heart ran out of beats.

He was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on September 29, 1939 to Don and Dolly DeLair. He quickly became his mother's favorite, an opinion shared by his siblings Dona, Susie, Marcia, Ann, Steve, Greg, Ellie, and Mary.

He served his country in the Air Force from 1958-1961, after which he went on to earn both a BS and Masters' Degree. He was employed by the State of Illinois as a teacher and administrator. He loved singing, and with his beautiful baritone voice, performed in many community theater productions and at occasional wedding and memorial services.

His wish was to have his ashes scattered in the Tucson desert, along with those of his many beloved dogs whom he rescued over the years.

"Now that I'm gone, remember me with a smile and laughter.

And when you need me, put your arms around anyone and give

to them what you need to give to me. Love does not die.

So, when all that's left of me is love, give me away as best you can.

I'll see you at home, where I'll be waiting."
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
