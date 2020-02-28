|
|
Paul Andre Lear
Green Bay - Paul Andre Lear, 35, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 18th, 2020 after a long battle with kidney disease.
Paul was born on September 27th, 1984 in Green Bay. He graduated from Pulaski High School in 2003. He later trained as an electrician and worked at Kampo Electric Inc.
Paul loved to hang out with friends and visits with family. One of his interests included the culinary arts and had contributed to many restaurants across the Green Bay Area. Paul's best characteristics were his contagious laugh, the ability to show his love freely and always seeing the best in others. He was truly a loving guy that would do anything for a friend, and always knew when you needed a hug or someone to talk to. For these and a thousand more reasons, Paul will be missed!
Paul is survived by his mother Debra [Robert] Lear-Schweitzer, his father Kim [Rose] Casperson, siblings Aaron [Laura] Lear, Kyle Lear [Sanice Boivin], Kati Lear-Schweitzer [James Poore], Amy Casperson [Robert Nelson] and Jaime [Justin] Zakowski, Chris [Amanda] Schweitzer, Josh [Samantha] Schweitzer, his grandparents Andrea [Robert] Lear-Eis and Beverly Casperson, his godparents Vicky Leider and Vance Lear, also special cousin Lexie Lear.
Paul will be fondly remembered by his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his sister Leslie Casperson, grandfather Chester Lear, and great-grandparents Edward and Loretta Matelski.
On March 1st, there will be a celebration of Paul's life from 2pm-6pm at the De Pere Community Center, 600 Grant Street, De Pere, WI 54115.
Special thanks to the staff at Davita Fox River and Simply Cremation.
"To the family that is true: I Love You
In my heart, on my mind,
till the end, I love you all the time." - Paul Lear 2011
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020