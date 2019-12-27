|
|
Paul Andrew Caldie
Roseburg, Oregon - Paul Andrew Caldie, age 53, of Roseburg, Oregon, formally of Stiles, lost his brave battle against Esophageal Cancer in the wee hours of the morning on December 18, 2019. Paul is the child of Richard and Theresa (Moes) Caldie, born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on September 18, 1966. He attended St. Charles Catholic school in Lena, Wisconsin from grades 1-8 and went on to graduate from Oconto Falls High School in 1985. He then went on to earn a Bachelor of Art degree from St. Norbet College in DePere, Wisconsin in Art Education and Adaptive Art in 1991. After Paul graduated college, he went on to be an art teacher for the Janesville School District for three years. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Karen (Lecy) on a blind date.
After visiting extended family in Oregon on summer vacation, he resigned his teaching position and moved west. He settled in the Grants Pass, Oregon area. Karen joined him. While there, he and Karen owned and operated an adult foster home. During the three years they owned the foster home, he and Karen were married on June 8, 1996. After selling the business, the couple relocated to the Roseburg area. He began working at FCC Furniture. He then worked with client at Sunrise Enterprises. From there he worked for multiple school districts throughout Douglas County, Oregon for eight years. One of his favorite activities was to draw pictures for the students as rewards for good behavior. He then became the crane operator and laborer for The Steel Recyclers for several years, and then finally, a dump truck driver for the Cradar Enterprises. He loved to travel, especially around Oregon to see all its beauty and go camping. He was often seen around town driving his classic Land Rover. He liked woodworking and had extensive knowledge about cars, the history of cars and he especially loved to discuss electric cars. In his younger days, he played football in High School and liked to go mountain bike racing. He often called himself a jack of all trades. Although he was raised Catholic, in his later adult years he studied and was drawn to eastern philosophy, primarily Buddhism.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Karen, his sister, Nancy (Tom) Wagner, his brothers Randy Caldie, Ron (Mary Ellen) Caldie and Chris (Skye), his niece Grace Caldie, and nephews Trent and Noah Caldie and close cousins Robert and Todd Lacombe and his friend of many years Dennis Eckler. He is preceded in death by his brother Joe and his parents, Richard and Theresa, and his niece Celia Caldie. Memorials may be offered to Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation, the Community Cancer Center of Roseburg or the . The family offers special thanks to Mercy Hospice, Dr. Stephen Williams and the staff of the Community Cancer Center and to Dr. Steven Demeester in Portland, Oregon.
At Paul's request, no services will be held. Wilson's Chapel of the Roses in Roseburg, Oregon is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020