|
|
Paul B. Reynolds
Green Bay - Paul B. Reynolds, 78, Green Bay resident, died Friday morning, April 24, 2020, at a local hospital following a brief illness. He was born July 15, 1941, in Green Bay, to the late Russell and Blanche (Jeanquart) Reynolds. Paul attended Premontre High School, graduating in 1960. He married the former Jean Dart on March 3, 1962, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. Paul was employed by Van Boxtel Ford as a salesman for many years and finished his working career at Tweet Garot Mechanical. He was president of the Green Bay Soap Box Derby Association, in which his entire family participated. Paul and Jean loved camping and were members of the Bay Sammers Camping Club. He was a longtime member of Cathedral and the Knights of Columbus. It would not be right if we didn't say he was an avid Packer fan, with his fandom dating back to the City Stadium days.
Paul is survived by his wife Jean and their six children: Paul (Lori) Reynolds; Christopher Reynolds; Kelly (Lisa) Reynolds; Joseph (Sheila) Reynolds; Jonathan Reynolds and Julia (Russ) Hansen. He is grandfather of nine grandchildren: Sarah (Prince), Nicholas, Jaimie (Mike), Joe, Crystal, Shyanne, Jordan, Makenna, Hailey, and Evan, as well as one great granddaughter, Kali. Paul is also survived by two brothers: Vern (Joann) Reynolds and Peter (Janice) Reynolds.
He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kristine Reynolds, and nine siblings.
Due to the current COVID-19 social restrictions, a private funeral mass will be held at 12:00 noon, on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral with Rev. Brian Belongia officiating. Entombment will follow at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the Reynolds family at www.prokowall.com. There will be a celebration of Paul's life at a later date to be announced for the rest of his family and friends. If you would like to join the family via live stream on Saturday please log in to: https://youreventstream.live/streams/5142-82b6-0ca2
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020