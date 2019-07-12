Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Baumgart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Baumgart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Baumgart Obituary
Paul Baumgart

De Pere - Paul S. Baumgart, age 66 of De Pere, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born in Green Bay to the late Clarence and Laverne (Hempton) Baumgart on July 10, 1953.

Survivors include his sister, Mary (Baldemar) Maldonado and his brother, Lavern (Priscilla) Baumgart, nieces; Jennifer (Brian) Heim, Joanna (Derek) Seaman Jacklyn Baumgart as well as other relatives and friends.

In keeping with Paul's wishes, no services will be held.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Vincent Hospital, ninth floor for the wonderful care given to Paul.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 12 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.