Paul Baumgart
De Pere - Paul S. Baumgart, age 66 of De Pere, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born in Green Bay to the late Clarence and Laverne (Hempton) Baumgart on July 10, 1953.
Survivors include his sister, Mary (Baldemar) Maldonado and his brother, Lavern (Priscilla) Baumgart, nieces; Jennifer (Brian) Heim, Joanna (Derek) Seaman Jacklyn Baumgart as well as other relatives and friends.
In keeping with Paul's wishes, no services will be held.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Vincent Hospital, ninth floor for the wonderful care given to Paul.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 12 to July 14, 2019