Paul Bonlander
Denmark - "Your child will teach you more than you will every teach them."
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Paul Lyle Bonlander, 42, of Denmark, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend, passed away on Saturday morning, September 26, 2020. Paul was born on June 30, 1978. He graduated from Syble Hopp, Class of 2000.
Those who knew Paul, even just a little, lost a shinning light in their lives. Though he faced a myriad of challenges that set him apart from his peers in many ways, Paul showed us perseverance and inner strength through all that he overcame throughout his life.
He is survived in this world by his loving parents, Lyle and Rosie Bonlander, his two brothers, Dale (Michelle), Chuck; his sister, Dawn (Randy Gilson), nephews, Joshua, Nicholas, Noah Bonlander, Lance and Colin Gilson. Paul is further survived by his aunts and uncles, Terry (Bonnie) Bonlander, Wil and Lynnette Pernell, Tom and Linda Paider, Ron and Mary Paider, William and Jo Ann Krueger, Steve and Patti Paider, Dennis and Sandy Duckett, Jerry Paider; several cousins.
Those he will meet in Heaven include his grandparents, William and Genevieve Bonlander, Benedict Sr. and Marie Paider; godparents, Benedict Paider Jr. and Eleanor Schultz; uncles, Dale, Ron, Mark Bonlander; aunts, Jovita Bonlander and Lynn Paider.
Friends may call between 9:00 and 10:45 am on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Lawrence Church, Stangelville. Funeral 11:00 am on Monday at the church with Rev. Dennis Drury officiating, Rev. William O'Brien concelebrating and Christal Wavrunek assisting. Burial in St. Lawrence Cemetery.
Precautionary steps are requested due to the Covid-19 virus. Respect taken in social distancing and wearing a face covering is strongly suggested.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Bonlander Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff of Door County Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, Paul's family asks that memorials to Sunshine House, Inc in Sturgeon Bay, WI be placed in his memory.