Paul C. Peltier
Green Bay - Paul C Peltier, 62, Green Bay, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 11, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born August 24, 1956 to the late John and Ila (Hansen) Peltier; in Escanaba, Michigan. On September 26, 1998, he married Theresa Jean Lealiou. Paul worked for Oneida Bingo & Casino for the last 20 years as a slot technician. Paul also enjoyed his deer processing, spending time with his family, vacations to Wisconsin Dells, going home to Escanaba, thift store shopping, woodworking, fixing cars and anything that kept him busy.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Theresa; his children, Bobbie (Travis) McKeefry, Andrew Peltier and Craig Peltier, all of Green Bay; grandchildren, Mariah McKeefry and Alex McKeefry, Green Bay; one brother Jack (Patti) Peltier, Grand Rapids, MI; 2 nieces Kelli Jo Peltier and Kara Peltier, Grand Rapids, MI; further survived by many other relatives and friends and his special companion, Oreo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Christopher Joseph Peltier.
Celebration of Life & Visitation at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 120 S. Henry St., Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 2pm until 7pm. Please come share your memories and have a bite to eat with us, as Paul would want. Online condolences can be shared at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Paul's family extends a special thank you to Jessica, the Aurora Hospice staff and Pastor David Hatch for your care and compassion during the last couple weeks.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019