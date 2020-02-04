|
|
Paul Cummins
Green Bay - Paul Cummins, 40, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born on December 16, 1979, in Fond du Lac to Byron and Georgia (Norton) Cummins.
Paul was employed as a CNC machinist at PCM for ten years. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend. Paul had a heart of gold that loved unconditionally. He dearly loved his children. Paul was an excellent father and loved spending time with family. He had a glowing sense of humor and knew how to make people laugh. Paul had a close loving relationship to all those he treasured, especially with his Grandma Florence.
He is survived by his father, Byron Cummins; his mother, Georgia (Norton) Cummins; his children: Zachary (and his mother, Kristi Bier); and Alyvia and Ayden (and their mother, Jennifer Van Pay); his siblings, Tony Cummins, Tina Cummins, Chris Cummins, and Laura (Mike) Varone; as well as many nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lewis and Florence Norton, and Donald and Marjorie Cummins.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8; followed by the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Wirtley officiating. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Paul's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020