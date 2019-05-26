Paul F. Kallman



Suamico - Paul F. Kallman, age 83, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 with his loved ones by his side. He was born in Green Bay on September 23, 1935 to the late Oscar and Lisbeth (Hofmann) Kallman. In 1956, Paul married Shirley Rutten at the West Moravian Church in Green Bay. Early on in his career, Paul worked for Northern Paper Mill and American Can. He later worked as an Engineer for Green Bay Western Railroad and Wisconsin Central Railroad, where he retired. Paul served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a tail gunner on a B29 bomber. He was a member of Suamico United Methodist Church and Titletown Muskie, Inc. Paul was very passionate about fishing, he even made his own fishing lures. He took great pride in his lawn. Paul loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers, the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers.



Paul is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Rick (Marylin) Kallman, Mark Kallman; grandchildren, Clay (Chassey) Kallman, Janet Kallman, Markelle (Shane) LeMere and Lucas (Megan) Kallman; great-grandchildren, Presley, Kaida, Finn, Gresham and Adalyn; and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kristine Kallman and sister, Candace LaCombe.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Suamico United Methodist Church, 3266 Lakeview Drive, Suamico, from 3:00 pm until the Celebration of Life at 4:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Cho officiating. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Paul's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Paul's name.



The family would like to thank Unity Hospice and Paul's church family for their care and compassion. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary