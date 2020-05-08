|
Paul F. Langer of De Pere and Lakewood, WI and Winter Haven, FL, passed away on May 7, 2020. Born April 20, 1928, in Two Rivers, to Edward and Rose (Stangel) Langer. He graduated from Washington High in 1946 and served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan 1946 to 1947. He earned a degree in Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1953. Returning to Two Rivers, Paul worked for the family business, Langer Brothers Garage.
In 1955 Paul married Patricia L. Halloran. They raised five children and enjoyed 42 years of marriage until her death in 1997.
In 1958, Paul and his brother, Ed Jr., moved their families to De Pere, to start an automotive parts store, De Pere Automotive. Paul later sold the store and started Auto Paint Specialists. Paul's success came from vision, determination and hard work.
In 1998, Paul married Ruth Olson Burnton. After 17 wonderful years of marriage, Ruth passed away in 2016. Paul and both wives saw a lot of the world, but nothing could compare to summers on Maiden Lake, near Lakewood, WI. Paul's pleasures in life included his family, hunting, fishing, sailing, downhill skiing, traveling and, of course the Green Bay Packers. Paul was an active SCORE mentor and his past involvements include De Pere Kiwanis, Board of Directors of De Pere Federal Savings & Loan and Boy Scout Troop 38.
Paul considered his five children and seven grandchildren to be his greatest blessing.
Paul is survived by his children, Greg (Diane) Langer, Green Bay, Karen Harrison, Denver, Brian (Sharon) Langer, San Diego, Kathy (Mike) Smigiel, Arlington Heights, and Ann (David) Dunaway, Madison, Grandchildren; Nora and Kevin Langer, Dylan Langer, Ryan and Kirsten Smigiel, Audrey and Eva Dunaway. He is further survived by his brother, Norbert Langer and his sister, Laurene Peterson.
Paul was preceded in death by his wives, his parents, son in law, Damian Harrison, his parents-in-law, John and Mary Halloran, his sister, Dorothy (Edward) Connelly, his brother, Edward, Jr. (Lorraine) Langer, his sisters-in-law, MaryAgnes (Glenn) Heide and Vivian Langer, and his brother in law, Charles Peterson.
Due to current health restrictions, a private service has been held. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Interment at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020