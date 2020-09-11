Paul Francis Van De HeyGreenleaf - Paul Francis Van De Hey, age 73, of Greenleaf, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Friday, September 11, 2020. The son of Amos and Mary (Van Camp) Van De Hey was born April 24, 1947 in Green Bay. Paul graduated from Wrightstown High School in 1965 and went on to farm until his retirement. He then worked at Fox Valley Wood Products for several years. He married Karen Rozmarynowski on July 12, 1969 and she preceded him in death on May 26, 1989. On September 25, 1992 he was united in marriage to Marian Van Rossum at St. Paul Catholic Church in Wrightstown. As an active member of St. Clare Parish, he was a member of the Holy Name Society, served on the St. Paul Maintenance Committee and was picnic co-chairman and an usher for many years. Paul enjoyed: hunting, fishing, camping, playing sheepshead, bowling, antique cars and was a member of the Wrightstown Snowmobile Club. He shared his love of farming with his children and grandchildren.Paul is survived by his wife, Marian; mother, Mary Van De Hey; children: Jim (Gina) Van De Hey of Kaukauna, Sherri (Gary) Stock of Green Bay, Sandie (Tony) Martin of Appleton, Michael (fiancé Kaiti) Van De Hey of Kaukauna, Bryan (Kay) Van Rossum of Greenleaf, Karen Kleiber of De Pere, Michael (Beth) Van Rossum of Greenleaf, Sherry (Kim) Van Rossum of De Pere, Jeffrey (Charlotte) Van Rossum of Greenleaf and Mark (Jenny) Van Rossum of De Pere; brothers and sisters: Rosie (Jerry) Hietpas of Little Chute, Kathleen (Tom) Pehowski of Grafton, Patrick (Delores) Van De Hey of De Pere, Elaine (Tom) Jones of Green Bay, Sue (John) Labs of De Pere, Judy (Ken) Caelwaerts of Green Bay, David (Barb) Van De Hey of De Pere, Lois Smits of Appleton, Eileen (John) Huben of Appleton, Joe (Mary) Van De Hey of Kaukauna, Chris (Cherie) Van De Hey of De Pere, Brian (Peggy) Van De Hey of De Pere and Mary (Chris) Evers of Kaukauna. He is further survived by 23 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, many in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his first wife Karen, daughter Lisa, father Amos and brothers: Dan and Leon.Family and friends may visit at St. Clare Parish-St Paul Site, Wrightstown, on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 3-7pm with a parish prayer service at 7pm. Visitation will continue Tuesday, at the church, from 9:00am until 10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Tuesday with Fr. Brian Wideman officiating. Burial in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Wrightstown. Please note that mask wearing is required at the church so please remember to bring your own mask. A livestream of the funeral mass will also be available on the Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care facebook page.Our family wishes to thank St. Paul Hospice, especially Jean, Lisa and Julie; Club Gabriel especially Brittany, Kristi and Keri and also Heartland Hospice especially Erin, Shannon and Rochelle for the tremendous care and concern shown to Paul.