Paul Gezella
Green Bay - Paul (Pauly) Edward Gezella passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born June 19, 1948, son of the late Edward and Ruth (John) Gezella.
Paul graduated from Green Bay West High School. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Upon returning to Green Bay, Paul worked at Northwest Engineering and later at Sexton Corp Wisconsin.
Paul's greatest accomplishment was his sobriety. He enjoyed many years with his family and friends doing a variety of activities such as meeting his nephew Pat Hoaglan at several area establishments and having his diet coke and going up North with his brothers and staying overnight at Howard's Silver Cliff Cottage. He looked forward to evening campfires, taking casino trips to Carter, Bowler and Moe Lake and having his favorite steak sandwich at Dockside. Just this summer Paul learned to kayak and thoroughly enjoyed the scenic views of the Northwoods. He was looking forward to next year.
Paul was more of a listener than a talker during his lifetime. He will be missed dearly by his family who take comfort knowing that before his passing he was happy and content.
Paul is survived by his siblings, Nancy (William) Cropsey, Howard (Diane) Gezella, Randall (Linda) Gezella, Carol (Scott) Chadwick, Wendy (Paul) Jarvi and Keith (Nola) Gezella; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Edward and Ruth Gezella; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and James Hoagland; brother and sister-in-law, Neil and Judy Gezella; niece and nephew Ashley and Tannon Gezella; nephew, Mike Hoagland; and nephew-in-law, Dale Spangler.
The family would like to thank Pat and Lisa Hoagland as well as the rest of the Hoagland family, for their love and support to Paul all these years.
Funeral services will be held at Lyndahl Funeral Home 1350 Lombardi Avenue, Green Bay, WI with Visitation from 4pm until 6pm, a prayer service at 6pm with Military Honors to follow. For expressions of sympathy, photos and memories maybe shared on Paul's tribute page at www.lyndahl.com