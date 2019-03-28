|
|
Paul Guthrie
Green Bay - Paul Arthur Guthrie, 86 years old of Green Bay, WI, formerly from Brillion, WI passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019 with family members at his side.
Paul was born October 5,1932 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Rev C.E. and Marjorie (Hensley) Guthrie. Paul graduated from Northland College with his BA degree and was a teacher his whole career. Touching the lives of many young people and giving them a quest for knowledge.
Paul married Ella (Hinke), the love of his life on March 13, 1954 and together they raised and are survived by their four children, Robert (Bob) Guthrie, Kim and Randy Perra, Kevin and Rose Guthrie and Kirk and Peggy Guthrie.
Paul retired from teaching at Brillion High School in 1993 and joined the love of his life, Ella, on numerous journeys across the country in their "castle on wheels." Paul and Ella spent countless seasons volunteering as camp hosts in State and National Parks.
Paul's legacy shall remain as a devoted husband to his wife Ella, a loving father to his children, and an inspiration to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Paul was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Ella, who he missed dearly each and every day. Numerous other family members were waiting to greet Paul as he completed his journey here on earth.
Per Paul's request there will be no funeral or service. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. He will be cremated and join Ella to be together again.
The family would like to thank the sta? at Age Well Senior Living for making Paul feel comfortable and safe. The family would also like to thank Unity Hospice for all their care and comfort given to Paul and his family through his journey. Melanie, Molly, Brenda, Barb and Jennifer you did an amazing job. Words can't express how much you were all appreciated. Angela thank you for all you did, Paul was always happy to see and you made him smile.
Dad, you are going to be missed so much by all of us. You and mom will be thought of daily and will live on in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace, we all love you.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019