Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Allard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Allard


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Paul J. Allard Obituary
Paul J. Allard

Green Bay - Paul J. Allard, 64, of Green Bay, Wi, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born on May 21, 1955, in Green Bay, WI to the late Francis and Marguerite (Simonet) Allard. He attended St. Matthew grade school and was a graduate of Abbot Pennings high school. He went on to attend DeVry University in Chicago and then attended NWTC. On June 18, 1977 he married the love of his life Judy Pusich. He worked for Ultra Plating for 29 years.

Paul is survived by his wife Judy; a brother Peter (Lynn), sisters: Rita Dahlke and Rose Robl; brother-in-law John Biese; sisters-in-law: Carolyn Allard, Judith Allard, and Nancy Allard. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his step-mother Rosella (VanVonderen) Allard; brothers: F. Joseph, John, Robert, and William; sister Agnes Biese; brothers-in-law Dale Dahlke, and William Robl.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI) from 9:30am-11:30am. A memorial service will follow at 11:30am. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now