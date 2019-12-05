|
Paul J. Allard
Green Bay - Paul J. Allard, 64, of Green Bay, Wi, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born on May 21, 1955, in Green Bay, WI to the late Francis and Marguerite (Simonet) Allard. He attended St. Matthew grade school and was a graduate of Abbot Pennings high school. He went on to attend DeVry University in Chicago and then attended NWTC. On June 18, 1977 he married the love of his life Judy Pusich. He worked for Ultra Plating for 29 years.
Paul is survived by his wife Judy; a brother Peter (Lynn), sisters: Rita Dahlke and Rose Robl; brother-in-law John Biese; sisters-in-law: Carolyn Allard, Judith Allard, and Nancy Allard. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his step-mother Rosella (VanVonderen) Allard; brothers: F. Joseph, John, Robert, and William; sister Agnes Biese; brothers-in-law Dale Dahlke, and William Robl.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI) from 9:30am-11:30am. A memorial service will follow at 11:30am. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019