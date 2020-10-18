Paul K. Shellenberger
Green Bay - Paul K. Shellenberger, 66, Green Bay, died Friday evening, October 16, 2020 at Bellin Memorial Hospital in Green Bay. He was born on March 26, 1954, in Upper Darby, PA, son of Doris (Gallagher) and the late Blair Shellenberger.
Paul graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1972. He enlisted in the US Navy, serving on the USS Saratoga, USS Nicholson, USS Garcia and in Desron 36. Paul also taught at the Unites States Naval Academy in Annapolis. While in the Navy, Paul attended the University of Missouri, Columbia receiving a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. He retired from the Navy in 1994 as a Lt. Commander.
Paul was employed with Schneider National for 19 years as a Truck Driver, a Driver Instructor and in Customer Service. On April 2, 2006 he married Connie Johanknecht in Green Bay. Paul was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 7534 and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). He enjoyed fishing, playing cribbage, maintaining aquariums, gardening and football. Paul was a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
Survivors include his wife Connie Johanknecht (Shellenberger), Green Bay; Five children, Pat (Courtney) Shellenberger, Oregon, WI, Melissa (Chris) Melnick, Ellisville, MO, Jeff (Brittany) Shellenberger, Appleton, Dena (Steven) Sands, De Pere, Stacey (Leon) Smith, East Bethel, MN; 11 grandchildren; his mother, Doris Shellenberger, Laurel, MD; one brother, David (Donna) Shellenberger, Avondale, PA; two sisters, Susan (Kevin) Morrissey, Secane, PA, and Ginny (Anita) Brown, Laurel, MD; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Blair Shellenberger; and a great-grandson, Keeden Decker.
Visitation for Paul will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave, from 4:00 PM until the time of service at 6:00 PM. Military Honors will be accorded at the funeral home following services. A livestream of the service and Honors will be available on Paul's tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
. Paul will be laid to rest at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Paul's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of Bellin Hospital and the staff at Unity Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Paul and his family.