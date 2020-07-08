Paul L. Van Rite
Green Bay - Paul L. Van Rite, 65, Green Bay, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was born on June 7, 1955 in Green Bay to the late Lloyd and Mildred (Oskey) Van Rite. Paul attended St. Philip Grade School and graduated of Green Bay Preble High School. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp from 1976 until his honorable discharge in 1982. On June 23, 1979 he married Barbara Kaiver at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Green Bay. Paul worked at Simonet's Bar in Green Bay for 37 years and made many lifelong friends. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. Paul enjoyed going on cruises, camping and spending time in his garage/"man cave". Above all, he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barb; daughter, Michelle Maldonado; grandchildren, Carson and Jonathan Maldonado; siblings, Linda (Jim) Frasch, Kathy (Dan) Kosmatka and Frank (Chris) Van Rite; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Leon (Carol De Grave) Kaiver, Judy (Denny) Augustine, Mary Jo (Jeff) Bunker, Bernie (Jan) Kaiver and Wesley Brooks; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Van Rite.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 312 Victoria St., from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church with Rev. William Hoffman officiating. Full Military Honors will take place after Mass. Entombment in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
. WHILE ATTENDING THE VISITATION AND FUNERAL, PLEASE WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Unity Hospice for their care and compassion. Also, a heartfelt thank you to all of the friends and family who supported us during this difficult time.