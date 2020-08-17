Paul Lauscher
Kewaunee - PAUL LAUSCHER, 75, Kewaunee, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 one day after celebrating his 75th birthday. Born in the Town of Casco to the late Peter and Frances (Blahnik) Lauscher. He grew up on the Lauscher homestead which was acquired from the U.S. government in 1857. He farmed all his life on this farm. He would like to say that he did milk cows for 49 ½ years and sold the cows in 2012. He cashed cropped for several years and now was renting out the land and just enjoyed watching the large equipment planting crops and other people contending with weather conditions.
Born August 14, 1945, he attended Alaska Graded School and then graduated from Casco High School in 1963. On November 7, 1981 he married Edith Jerabek. They farmed together until the farm was rented out. He served on the Alaska Farmers Cooperative board, Casco FS and Kewaunee County Farm Bureau boards. He was a great promoter of the Dairy and Farming Industry. It was his life.
His enjoyment was attending old machinery shows, tractor pulls and having hamburger with a beer.
He is survived by his wife, Edith; Son James M. (Linda) Kielpikowski, Kewaunee; four grandchildren, Michael, Joseph, Michelle, and Jessica Kielpikowski; sisters, Rosemary Wegner, Denmark, Marian Wery, Sturgeon Bay, and Sue (Francis) Jadin, New Franken; brother-in-law Earl Jerabek, Kewaunee, sisters-in-law, Ethel (Donald) Cain, Casco, and Emily (Jayme) Rankin, DePere.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Frances Lauscher; Edith's parents, Edwin and Evelyn Jerabek; brother, Peter Lauscher; sister, Josephine Lauscher; brother-in-law Kenneth Wery, sister-in-law, Elaine Jerabek, and brother-in-law Ernest Jerabek.
Visitation will take place at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Casco on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4-8 pm. Visitation will continue Thursday morning from 9:30-10:30 am at the funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Fr. Daniel Schuster officiating. Burial to follow in the St. Adelbert cemetery - Slovan. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced and wearing of masks will be required. Online condolences may be shared at www. wiesnermassart.com
.
We would like to thank all the Bellin Dr's and nurses as well as Astor Park Rehab and finally the Jack and Ingrid Meng Residence for all the care he received during this 2+ month journey. Please no flowers, memorials are appreciated.