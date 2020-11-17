Paul Martin
Denmark - Paul F. Martin, age 55 of Denmark, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, surrounded by his children and sister, Mary Kay. Paul was born on July 3rd, 1965 to the late Lester and Lila (Rickel) Martin Sr., the youngest of 8 siblings. He lived various places, living life to the fullest, finally settling in Denmark. Paul had two wonderful children that were the center of his world. Paul had a remarkable work ethic, working over a decade for MJT Trucking. He truly loved driving semi & dump truck. Paul is known for being up before dawn & taking sunrise pictures.
Paul greatly enjoyed spending time "Up North" outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with family. He will be greatly missed, and warmly remembered.
Paul is survived by his 2 children, Liz & Jake Martin; 6 siblings, Carol (Jerry) Wilmet, Chuck (Betsy) Martin, Gary (Wendy) Martin, Dan (Marie) Martin, Wendy Braun, and Mary Kay (Bob) Raasch; sister-in-law, Cathy; beloved cat, Natty "Ki-ki." He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lester Martin Jr.; brother-in-law, Randy Braun.
Paul's family would like to give a honorable mention to Dr. Mark Riedy & Rachel W, RN, at Aurora Hospital, for keeping Paul comfortable towards the end of his life.
Per Paul's wishes, no services will be held. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
.