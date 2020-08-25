Paul Michael Vandersteen
Green Bay - Paul Michael Vandersteen, 31, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1989 in Green Bay to Scot and Patti (Geniesse) Vandersteen.
Paul graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 2007. He was employed as a chef at Toast Café. Paul was a great musician; enjoying his guitar and drums. He also enjoyed skateboarding, watching football, especially the Packers, and was an avid St. Louis Blues fan.
Paul had a smile that would light up the room. He loved spending time with friends, but mostly cherished spending time with his daughter.
He is survived by the joy of his life, his daughter, Pearl and her mother, Nikole Saldana-Charette; his parents, Scot and Patti; brother, Kevin (Nicole Laurence) Vandersteen; aunt, Catherine (Dennis) Cooper; grandmother, Helen Geniesse; great-aunt, Charlene Sievert; and numerous cousins and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard Geniesse; paternal grandparents, Carol and Robert Vandersteen; and great-aunt, Nancy Sievert.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 28. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
