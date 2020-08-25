1/1
Paul Michael Vandersteen
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Michael Vandersteen

Green Bay - Paul Michael Vandersteen, 31, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1989 in Green Bay to Scot and Patti (Geniesse) Vandersteen.

Paul graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 2007. He was employed as a chef at Toast Café. Paul was a great musician; enjoying his guitar and drums. He also enjoyed skateboarding, watching football, especially the Packers, and was an avid St. Louis Blues fan.

Paul had a smile that would light up the room. He loved spending time with friends, but mostly cherished spending time with his daughter.

He is survived by the joy of his life, his daughter, Pearl and her mother, Nikole Saldana-Charette; his parents, Scot and Patti; brother, Kevin (Nicole Laurence) Vandersteen; aunt, Catherine (Dennis) Cooper; grandmother, Helen Geniesse; great-aunt, Charlene Sievert; and numerous cousins and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard Geniesse; paternal grandparents, Carol and Robert Vandersteen; and great-aunt, Nancy Sievert.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 28. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com; or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Paul Vandersteen's family and they will be forwarded on.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved