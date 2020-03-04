|
Paul Myrda
Bellevue - Paul J. Myrda, 37, Bellevue resident, died unexpectedly Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born April 2, 1982, in Berlin, Germany, to Joseph and Lien (Nguyen) Myrda. Paul literally grew up around the world due to his father's military career. As a teenager they lived in Fishers, Indiana where he attended high school at Hamilton Southeastern High School graduating in 2000 with high honors. Following high school, he attended Indiana University graduating in 2006 with a degree in Biochemistry. Paul began a long distance relationship in 2003 with Emily Vandenbush. They were married on August 4, 2007, at Holy Martyrs Catholic Church.
Paul was currently employed by Roche Diagnostics as a Senior Account Executive, a position that allowed him to work from home and be with his family. This also allowed him to put his family first and be there for Emily and the kids. He was a passionate man and his kids and cooking were at the top of the list. His cheesecakes were a favorite with family and friends. He enjoyed following many sports, but alma mater, Indiana University was first and foremost. Paul was also a converted Packer and Brewer fan through marriage. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish. Paul will be remembered for his smile, sense of humor, and making those around him smile as well.
Paul is survived by his wife Emily and their three children, Evelyn, Vincent and Ava; his parents, Joseph and Lien Myrda, Wimauma, FL; two brothers, Joe (Stacy) Myrda, Tampa, FL and David (Bethany) Myrda, Maryland; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Pat and Jo Ann Vandenbush, Bellevue; three sisters-in-law: Amy (Matt) Sohrweide, Green Bay; Kristi (Jordan) Gindt, Peoria, AZ and Kelli (Nick) Adams, De Pere; many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 3:00-8:00 pm Friday with a parish wake service at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd., after 9:00 am Saturday until 10:45 am. Funeral Mass 11:00 am Saturday at the church with Rev. Ron Belitz officiating. Burial in the Holy Martyrs Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the Myrda family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established for the children's education.
"We'll Love you Forever and Today" - Emily, Evie, Vin and Ava
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020