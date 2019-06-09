|
Paul N. Mendolla, age 75, of Green Bay, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Bay Area Medical Center, Marinette.
Memorial Service will take place at 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave, friends and family may visit at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Full obituary and a place to leave condolences may be directed to www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
The family would like to extend a thank you to Bay Area Medical Center and the local Marinette EMS for all their care that was given to Paul.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2019