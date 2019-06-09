Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
Paul N. Mendolla


Paul N. Mendolla
Paul N. Mendolla Obituary
Paul N. Mendolla, age 75, of Green Bay, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Bay Area Medical Center, Marinette.

Memorial Service will take place at 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave, friends and family may visit at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Full obituary and a place to leave condolences may be directed to www.NewcomerGreenBay.com

The family would like to extend a thank you to Bay Area Medical Center and the local Marinette EMS for all their care that was given to Paul.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2019
