|
|
Paul R. "Pauly" Lukes
Suamico - Paul R. Lukes, 61, Suamico, passed Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born on August 1, 1958 in Kewaunee, WI to Richard and Rita (Giudice) Lukes. He graduated from Southwest High School in 1977 and married Mary (Raska) Lukes on April 19, 1988. Paul worked as a papermaker at the US Papermill for 40 years and part-time for Schlaefer-Martin Memorials for 12 years. He retired in January 2019. Paul enjoyed golf and deer hunting. One of Paul's passions was Harley Davidson. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan. Paul was a nature lover. He had a gift of gab and made friends with everyone. Paul loved spending time with his grandson, Tyler.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, John (Michelle) and Justin (Ashley); daughter, Katie; grandchild, Tyler Lukes; step-grandchildren, Devlin, Cain and Alex; brother, Jim (Antonette) Lukes; sisters, Jane (Tom) Aulik and Nada (John) Guarascio; brothers-in-law, Louis (Paula) Raska, Ken Raska and special friend Diane, Bruce Raska and Donald Kramer; sisters-in-law, Pat (Jim) Brier and Debbie Raska and fiancé, Dan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Paul is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Henrietta (Don) Schaetz, and his beloved dog and sidekick, Haylee "Haylee Girl".
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, at 10:00 am until the memorial service at 1:30 pm, with Pastor Ryan Kibbe officiating. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be expressed with Paul's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Paul's name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Paul's nephew Justin Raska and the Brown County Sheriff's Department; and to Josh and Kim Velleman, for their care and compassion to Paul and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019