Wabeno - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of beloved father, grandfather, and friend, Paul Renkas. Paul passed away at the age of eighty-five and joined the love of his life, Marilyn, on November 1st, 2019. He was born on the family farm on August 16th, 1934 in Armstrong Creek, WI to Frank and Mary Renkas. Paul is survived by his six children, David (Sherry) Renkas, Joanne (Mike) Fehrenbach, Mary Jane Renkas-Brown, Thomas (Laura) Renkas, Peter (Brenda) Renkas, Elizabeth (Mike) Renkas-Geib, his brother Benjamin (Diane) Renkas, along with twenty-one grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife and best friend Marilyn, his parents, and his siblings Stanley (Stephie), John (Sophie), George, and Sophie (Frank). Paul and Marilyn were married for over fifty-six years and since her death on August 22nd, 2015 he mourned for her every day. He visited her daily at the cemetery and would sometimes spends hours sitting on the bench in front of her grave. Paul had kept a candle burning for her at the cemetery and at home for the past four years; the love he had for his wife was unfailing. Paul served our country as a U.S Marine in the Korean War, served as the Council President at St. Ambrose Church, President of The Knights of Columbus, Legion member, and member. He owned and operated Renkas Distributing from June 2nd, 1963 to June 1st, 1998 and was still currently a Board of Trustee member for the Laona State Bank for over thirty-four years. He also visited Nu-Roc Nursing Home residents every Thursday for the past several years. Paul led a very fulfilling life.
Paul loved his family so much and never lost an opportunity to teach his children and grandchildren the ways of farming, hunting, and fishing. He was a true woodsman. His family was his whole world and he was always there for each and everyone of them. He instilled too many life lessons to list but the most important were a love for God, their country, their Polish heritage, and for each other. Paul spent many days and nights at his cabin in Armstrong Creek, it is where he and his brothers hunted, fished, and trapped as young boys. He loved to farm, hunt, stargaze, and walk the woods. Paul has left his family and friends with a life time of cherished and beautiful memories.
Visitation is at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wabeno, WI on Friday November 8th from 9:00 am until the time of the funeral mass at 11:00 am with Father Philip Dinh-Van-Thiep and Father John Cerkas officiating interment at St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at church hall. Funeral Director: Lloyd A. Fulcer (715) 473-2541.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019