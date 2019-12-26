Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
1700 Lost Dauphin Dr
De Pere, WI
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
1700 Lost Dauphin Dr
De Pere, WI
Resources
Paul Schink


1927 - 2019
Paul Schink Obituary
Paul Schink

De Pere - Paul Schink, age 92, of De Pere, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Paul is the son of the late Myron and Pauline (Penn) Schink and was born on June 20, 1927.

He graduated from Schink School, East De Pere High School and was a member of the fraternity Delta Theta Sigma at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Paul was a farmer all his life. In addition he had a vast influence in the community including: manager of production of the Feeder Pig Marketing Co-Op, Progressive Farmers board member, Sauk County Agent, 4H Leader, De Pere F.F.A. advisor, member of the church council, member of the East De Pere school board, Lamers school bus driver, member of the Greenwood cemetery board, Vice President of County Pork Producers, and De Pere Men's club member. Above all, Paul's greatest pride and accomplishments were his 66-year marriage to Charlotte, his family, and relationship with the Lord.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte (Zirbel) Schink, De Pere; his children, Mark (Connie) Schink, De Pere, Paula (Mark) Ducas, Appleton, Myra (Duwayne) Fenner, Monticello, Glenna (Scott) Breaker, Hudson, Johnna (Chris) Maragos, Morton IL, Wade (Jenny) Schink, Greenleaf; 14 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, great-grandchild, McKenna Schink, his brothers, and sisters-in-law, Robert (Vina) Schink, and Donald (Donna) Schink.

Friends may visit after 9:00AM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1700 Lost Dauphin Dr, De Pere, until time of service at 11:00AM.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
