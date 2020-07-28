1/1
Paul VanDe Laarschot
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Van De Laarschot

Appleton - Paul Van De Laarschot, 46, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born on March 15, 1974, in Green Bay to Kenneth and Shirley (Bartz) Van De Laarschot.

Paul graduated from Green Bay Southwest High School, Class of 1992. He attended UW-Madison and was a graduate of NWTC. Paul worked in IT Security at Oshkosh Defense.

Paul enjoyed playing on his computer and gaming. He loved his dogs, Toby and Simon. Paul had a heart of gold and a great sense of humor.

He will be deeply missed by his mother, Shirley (Larry) Burmeister; his siblings, Jon (Sherri) Van De Laarschot, Bret Burmeister, Sara Burmeister, and Krista Burmeister; nephew, Connor Van De Laarschot; and niece, Jessica Van De Laarschot.

Paul was preceded in death by his father, Ken Van De Laarschot; and grandparents, Leah and Martin Van De Laarschot, and Frederick and Laura Bartz.

Visitation will be held at Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 S. Oneida St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 31; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Ingold officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved