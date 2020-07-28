Paul Van De Laarschot
Appleton - Paul Van De Laarschot, 46, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born on March 15, 1974, in Green Bay to Kenneth and Shirley (Bartz) Van De Laarschot.
Paul graduated from Green Bay Southwest High School, Class of 1992. He attended UW-Madison and was a graduate of NWTC. Paul worked in IT Security at Oshkosh Defense.
Paul enjoyed playing on his computer and gaming. He loved his dogs, Toby and Simon. Paul had a heart of gold and a great sense of humor.
He will be deeply missed by his mother, Shirley (Larry) Burmeister; his siblings, Jon (Sherri) Van De Laarschot, Bret Burmeister, Sara Burmeister, and Krista Burmeister; nephew, Connor Van De Laarschot; and niece, Jessica Van De Laarschot.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Ken Van De Laarschot; and grandparents, Leah and Martin Van De Laarschot, and Frederick and Laura Bartz.
Visitation will be held at Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 S. Oneida St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 31; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Ingold officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.