|
|
Paulette (Wilmot) Surk
Paulette (Wilmot) Surk passed away the morning of Sunday March 15th, 2020. Paulette was born on December 5th 1942 to Peter Wilmot and Carolyn (Timmer) Wilmot in Superior, WI. Paulette was one of six Children; Clayton (Betty) Wilmot - Sheboygan, LeeRaye (Cliff) Bauman - Waubeka, Rosie (Wayne) Riekkoff - Kewauskum, Cricket (John) Habeth - Hartford, and Louis (Colleen) Wilmot - Cleveland.
Paulette married Charlie Becker in 1961 and together had five children; David (Sue) Becker, Cheryl Kaster, Debbie (Scott) Hughes, Christine (Scott) LaCrosse, and Daniel (Jennie) Becker, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paulette was preceded in death by her parents, older brother Clayton, favorite daughter Christine, and husband Andrew Surk.
Paulette excelled in the kitchen. Her country culinary skills brought her to the Surfwood Motel and Restaurant in Dyckesville and ultimately to her crown jewel, Our Town Café in Brussels where she concocted her signature dish, the hashbrown sandwich.
When she wasn't cooking and entertaining at the restaurant Paulette enjoyed camping at Quitewoods South Campground… where she would cook and entertain some more.
In her last few years she cultivated some very close friendships with her neighbors in Casco. Urah and Pat (and a touch of Brandy) brought a smile to her face when she needed it most. However, no relationship was more cherished than the one she had with Tammy Loucks. Tammy was there for Paulette when things got tough and helped her through some of the most difficult years of her life. Paulette's family is forever grateful for Tammy and everything she did.
Paulette found humor in almost everything, she loved to laugh and smile. Here smile will be missed and her stovetop popcorn will be missed, but she will live on in the memories of her friends and family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 28, 2020