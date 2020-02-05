|
Pauline A. Schuyler
Oneida - Pauline A. Schuyler, 67, Oneida passed away Tuesday February 4, 2020. She was born to the late Emerson and Sadie (Wheelock) Jourdan on July 11, 1952.
She married Lloyd Schuyler, who preceded her in death. The both loved to travel, and traveled throughout the U.S.
Pauline worked at Tape Inc., Oneida Casino and Fry Bread Heaven. She liked Mickey Mouse and was a Chicago Bears Fan.
She is survived by her family, Pastor Walter Reed, Robert (Sandy) Reed, Leona (Art) Charles, Jude (Gord) Skenadore, who meant everything to her. All her cousins from the Skenadores, Charles, and Reed families. Dan, Melanie & Pete and Clinton helped her with everything, and were always there for her. Her best friend Daff, her roommate Julie and family. Her cat Brown and dog Buster Douglas, and Pastor Walter Reed for always being with her.
Pauline was preceded in death by brothers; Donald Jourdan, Eugene Jourdan, and Emerson "Cookie" Jourdan. His Godson; Matt Skenadore, her cousins; Bruce Funmaker, David Doxtater, Therese Reed, George Reed Sr., Doug Reed, Joe Reed, Al Reed, and Emerson & Rachel Reed.
Friends may call after 4:00PM Friday February 7, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, with Oneida Hymn Singers at 6:30PM followed by a prayer service at 7:00PM to bring the evening to a close. Visitation will continue after 9:00AM Saturday at Church of the Holy Apostles, Oneida, with Hymn Singers at 10:00AM and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM with Vicar Rodger Patience and Deacon Deborah Heckel officiating.
Pauline's family would like to thank the staff at St. Vincent Hospital, especially 9th floor, Davita and Crossroads.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020