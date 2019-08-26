Services
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Name of Mary Church
Maplewood, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Name of Mary Church
Maplewood, WI
Forestville - Pauline Dorothy Geier, 95, of Forestville passed away at the Algoma Long Term unit on August 24, 2019. She was born August 22, 1924 to Albin and Elizabeth (Keenan) Neils. On June 6, 1945 she married Norbert J. Geier, he preceded her in death on September 19, 2008.

Pauline helped her husband work the family farm for many years and very much enjoyed driving the tractors. She also loved her flower beds and vegetable gardening.

Survivors include her daughter Mary (Lyle) Heiges, Sturgeon Bay; two nephews, Paul and Peter Zlatohlavek, Manitowoc. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant brother, two sisters, Rosie Marie (Raymond) Long; and Alfrieda and her two husbands, Harold Zlatohlavek and Charlie True; one brother Bernard (Babette) Neils.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Holy Name of Mary Church in Maplewood with the Rev. Anthony Birdsall officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019
