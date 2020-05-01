|
|
Pauline Lancelle
Pauline Agnes Lancelle was born to Jerry and Marie (Van Den Brook) Lancelle on January 5, 1939 in Oneida, Wisconsin. She was the youngest of seven in a tight-knit family. She was the baby of the family and enjoyed every minute of her parents and siblings' love and attention. She had a powerful love for God, and she was a member of St. Joseph's Parish for much of her life.
Pauline was received into heaven on April 28, 2020. In her final moments, she was at home surrounded by those she loved.
Pauline started her career as a secretary at Schreiber Foods where she worked for many years before opening her dream restaurant with her sister, Jan, known as The Shire. After that adventure, she went into business contracting as a secretary out of her home. Finally, she ended her career as the administrative assistant for S J Schoen Construction, Inc. Those career opportunities introduced her to so many life-long friends who became a valuable part of her life.
Pauline was a very special person with a big heart. She spent much of her life caring for others, including her mother and oldest brother, Gerald, at the end of their lives, and she still made time to volunteer at OLC. Pauline's interests included baking, sewing, doing crosswords, which was always accompanied by a hot cup of coffee, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, which always included her pets.
She had an undying love for animals from the time she was little and hand-fed the calves on the farm, to spending time with the family dog in her final days. She truly loved the simple things in life, like being outdoors in the sun, and watching her nieces and nephews run all around her. She had the patience of a saint.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and a brother, Isabelle Andre, Gerald F. Lancelle, Delores (Wilford) Vanden Heuvel, Janice (William) Holtz, and Audrey (Delmar) Bain.
Pauline's family was always the focus of her life; She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law William and Florence Lancelle, her niece Jennie whom she lived with for the past sixteen years, and Jennie's family Roy, Chelsea (Kotaro and Ryotaro), Denzel, Isabella, Kalli, Anthony, Natalia, Liliana, and Jose Lambrecht, countless nieces and nephews, as well as many wonderful friends.
Burial has taken place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Oneida. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting Pauline's family. To extend online condolences, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Pauline's niece, Jennie, would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Unity Hospice, her husband, Roy, daughter Isabella, sister Jackie, and cousins Tracy and Kellie for their help in making Pauline's final moments comfortable and peaceful.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020