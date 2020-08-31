Pearl L. MaccouxFormerly of Bay Settlement - Pearl L. Maccoux, 90, passed away, Monday morning, Aug. 31, 2020, at a local care facility. Born Sept. 17, 1929, in Sawyer (Door County), she is the daughter of the late George and Josephine (Piette) Tenor. Pearl married Russel J. Maccoux on Nov. 1, 1946, at St. Mary's Church in Algoma. Russ passed away on Aug. 13, 2015 after 68 years of marriage. She was an active member of Holy Cross Church, Bay Settlement. For many years, the couple spent part of their winters in Florida and later, Arizona. She was proud to have visited 38 states, enjoyed several cruises, trips to Las Vegas, and bus trips to casinos. Pearl enjoyed her sports, especially watching the Brewers and the Packers and also spent time bowling, fishing and loved her time "Up North". She will be remembered as a gifted cook and baker, especially her pumpkin tort. Pearl could often be found tending to her flower gardens and feeding the various birds that visited her yard. Family and friends were so very important to Pearl; she was so very proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and would rarely miss any of their special activities or events.Pearl is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Robert (Ruth), of Clitherall, MN, Bill (Bernice) of Green Bay, and Steve of Townsend; grandchildren, Scott, Justin, Nicholas, Michelle, Bryan, Bill Jr., Brandon, Maccoux and Erin Carter; great-grandchildren, Lakyn and Darian Carter, Kylee, Cole, Amelia, Madalynn, Abigail, Rosalyn, Blaize, Myla Maccoux, Marcus and Anthony Garramone; one brother-in-law, Leonel Maccoux; sisters-in-law, Virgil Maccoux and Rose Tenor; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters, George (Jeanette), Walter (Adeline), Henry (Lucille), Joseph (Agnes) and Marvin Tenor, Lucy (Louie) Stegmann, Marie (Norman) Knutson, Josephine (Henry) Vandermuse, Delores (Howard) Blanik, and Mary Jane (Lloyd) Benz; brother-in-law, Ronald Maccoux; sisters-in-law, Mary Jean and Lucille Maccoux.Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 from 4-7pm. Visitation to continue Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 morning at Holy Cross Church, 3009 Bay Settlement Rd., from 9:30am until the time of the funeral. Funeral Mass, 10:30am Thursday at the church with Abbott Gary Neville, O Praem officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.In lieu of other expression of sympathy a memorial fund has been established.Pearl's family extends a special thank you to the caring staffs of Moraine Ridge Reflections and also Heartland Hospice; also to her special nieces, Bonnie DeBauche and Sandy Greaves who did so much for Pearl.