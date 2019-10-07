|
Pearl M. Pinchart, 87, Casco, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Algoma Long Term Care. She was born on June 26, 1932 to the late Charles and Laura (Routhieaux) LeFevre. She graduated from Casco High School, Class of 1949. On May 24, 1955 she married Francis Pinchart at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lincoln. He preceded her in death on February 29, 1984.
Pearl ran the farm with her husband Francis and then worked as a cook and waitress in downtown Casco. She enjoyed music throughout her life, starting in the St. Peter's church choir when she was nine years old and playing organ for 28 years. She was a member of St. Ann's Altar Society and the Homemaker's Club of Kewaunee County and also enjoyed snowmobiling with friends. Pearl was an avid card shark and enjoyed crocheting afghans to give away to others. She always had a good joke to share. Pearl's greatest treasure was her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son Kelly and his wife Julie (Malcore) Pinchart; four granddaughters, Amanda (Jake) Barta, Samantha Pinchart (special friend Jared), Alicia Pinchart (special friend Trevor), Jessica Pinchart (special friend Adam); four great-grandchildren, Vivian, Dominic, and Stella Barta, and Natalie Brunette; two brothers, Harvey LeFevre and Raymond LeFevre; and her very special friend of 17 years Joe Theys and his family. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Francis; her parents Charles and Laura; parents-in-law, Emil and Emma Pinchart; one sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine (Alden) Dantoin; two sisters-in-law, Mae LeFevre and Verna LeFevre; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry (Delores) Pinchart; and two special nephews, Kenny LeFevre and Kevin LeFevre.
Visitation will be held at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home – Casco, Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4-8 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday August 31, 2019 from 9:00-10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Lincoln, with Fr. Edward Looney Officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Algoma Long Term Care for taking such good care of Pearl, and to Cindy Virlee for all of the special visits and time spent with Mom.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019