Peggy "Peg" (Harlan) Halsey
Green Bay - Peggy A. "Peg" (Harlan) Halsey, 66, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019, after a long struggle with COPD. Peggy was born April 18, 1953, in Oak Park, IL to Larry and Marilyn (Novatny) Harlan. They moved to Racine where she graduated from Park High School in 1971. She then went on to college at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and then graduated in 1976 from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.
Peg worked in the medical field for years until she welcomed her two sons, then, happily became a stay at home mom. She devoted herself to her children and family, always putting others way before herself. Peg never missed the details and traditions of holidays, birthdays, or other family events. Always bringing her special touch and thoughtfulness with cards, gifts and most of all, her presence. She never missed a thing.
Peg was a very active member at St. Anne Episcopal Church, PEO, Resolve, Service League, De Pere Christian Outreach, and Brown County Medical Alliance. She enjoyed being with family, sewing, cross stitching, needlework, reading, Russell Crowe movies, along with cooking and gardening as well.
She is survived by her two sons, Brian Halsey, Ashwaubenon; and Scott Halsey, De Pere; her brother, Robert (Joan) Harlan, along with their two children; her sister, Jennifer Harlan, along with her four children.
She was preceded in death by her little sister, Mary Grace; her parents and grandparents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 9th at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 347 S. Libal St., De Pere. Visitation will be held for an hour prior to the service at the church. Committal Services will be held on Saturday, August 17th at Riverside Cemetery in Monticello, MN. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
The family extends a huge thank you to all of Peg's doctors, nurses and caregivers, especially at Age Well and Unity Hospice. They gave her wonderful care, times of comfort and enjoyment during her last year. Thank yous are also extended to all of those family and friends who took the time and care to visit or call during her extended stay at the Meng Unity Residence. Staying connected with those she loved dearly was very important to Peggy.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019