Wieting Funeral Home - Brillion - Brillion
215 South Main Street
Brillion, WI 54110
920-756-2102
Peggy Sonnabend
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Brillion, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Brillion, WI
Peggy Sonnabend


1948 - 2019
Peggy Sonnabend Obituary
Peggy Sonnabend

Brillion - Peggy Sonnabend, age 70, of Brillion, died at her home on Friday, April 26, 2019 following a short and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Green Bay on October 29, 1948, daughter of the late Almond and Lauretta (Emmer) Buboltz. On June 1, 1968, Peggy married Gerald Sonnabend at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion. She was devoted to raising her family, and alongside her husband Gerry, they owned and operated Sonnabend Busses Inc. in Brillion for 38 years. Peggy was a devoted lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion, where she was baptized, confirmed and married. Survivors include her husband Gerry, her children and grandchildren, Anne (Mark) Ignatowski of Germantown and their children, Taylor and Lauren, Karen (Neal) Ninmann of Germantown and their children, Justin, Nick and Tyler, Mary (Rob) Ott of Wrightstown and their children, Caroline, Reed and Brandon, Susan (Chris) Heimerl of DePere and their children, James, Luke and Greta, a sister Joanne Vande Yacht of Wrightstown, 2 brothers, Boobie (Audrey) Buboltz of Brillion, Terry (Marlene) Buboltz of DePere, two sisters-in-law, Janet Buboltz and Helen Buboltz both of Brillion as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, Almond and Eugene Buboltz and a sister Marvis Buboltz. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 30th at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion. The Rev. Ross Henzi will officiate. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the church on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and continue at church on Tuesday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Peggy's name. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
Download Now