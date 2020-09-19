Perry Dantoin
Rosiere - Perry T. Dantoin, 69, Rosiere, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born on November 2, 1950 to the late Alden and Lorraine (LeFevre) Dantoin. He married his wife Teodora "Dori" Arradaza on October 30, 1977 in Manilla in the Philippines. Perry farmed in the Town of Lincoln on the family farm for his whole life until the end. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling.
Perry is survived by his wife Dori Dantoin; brothers, Paul (Mary Lou), and Pat Dantoin; sister, Sally Dantoin; and sister-in-law Violeta Cruz; as well as by nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Leodegario and Cristita Arradaza; sisters-in-law, Puring A. Yu (George Yu Chong), and Fe A. (Abner) Sebua; brother-in-law, Zoilo Cruz.
Visitation will take place at St. Hubert's Catholic Church in Rosiere on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am with Fr. Edward Looney, Fr. Dennis Drury, Fr. San Hoyumpa, and Fr. Steven Vanden Boogard, O. Praem, concelebrating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced and face masks are to be worn. Online condolences may be shared at www. wiesnermassart.com
.
Special thank you to Dr. Robert Anderson of the Bellin Clinic, Algoma, as well as the cardiologist, oncologist and nurses who helped Perry through his journey.