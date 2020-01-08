|
Peter E. Drobeck
Suamico - Peter E. Drobeck, 60, went home to Eternal Life on Friday January 3, 2020 after a long battle with diabetes.
Peter was born May 28, 1959 to the late Antone and Mary Drobeck. He was a graduate of Bay Port High school. He owned and operated the family dairy farm in Suamico. He was a member of SS Edward & Isidore church.
Peter loved to bake and his tasty treats were enjoyed by family, friends and those who took care of him.
Peter was an inspiration to everyone as he faced and dealt with his health issues over the last years. Always having a positive attitude, respectful of the life he had, waking up to accept each new day, good or bad, and always, always with that wonderful smile on his face.
He is survived by his siblings: Tony (JoAnne), Betty, and Julie. Niece: Michelle Erickson. Nephews: Kurt Boesen (Annie), and Kevin Boesen (Dana). And great nieces and nephews, Cassidy, Jordan, Nancy, Tony, and Ian, Uncle: Norman Peters, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday January 11 at SS Edward & Isidore Church, 3667 Flintville Rd, Green Bay, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Hoffman officiating. Burial will be private. Condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, the family requests donations be made to or an act of kindness to a person in need in Peter's memory.
The family expresses their sincere thanks to the staff and nurses at the St. Vincent Dialysis Center for their care, compassion and love to Peter over the years and to Unity Hospice for the comfort and care provided to Peter.
Until we meet again Pete. We love you.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020