Peter "Pete" F. KonitzerSuamico - Peter "Pete" F. Konitzer, 70, Suamico, died Tuesday afternoon, July 28, 2020 at a Green Bay hospital. He was born August 10, 1949 in Oconto Falls, one of 15 children of George A. and Irene (VanHaren) Konitzer. He grew up on the family farm in rural Oconto Falls and attended school, graduating from Oconto Falls High School with the class of 1967. Pete went on to NWTC and graduated with a degree in automotive repair.Pete worked at various car dealerships in Green Bay for many years until starting his own repair shop in Sampson in 1990. While he enjoyed working on cars, he also liked to do yard work, vegetable gardening and canning all kinds of produce. Pete also liked playing cards with the guys and riding with his moped buddies.Survivors are the love of his life, Barb; his four children, Melissa Konitzer and children Amber, Robbie and Cali; Erica (Kyle) Van Pay and daughter Cheyenne (Shun Chiang); Jason (Rieko) Konitzer and children Orion, Aiden and Dean; Elizabeth (Rick Batey) Konitzer and daughter Paetyn; Barbs kids, Barry (Kate) Billodeau and children Olivia and Emerson; Sara Drewek and children Ben and Will; nine siblings, Chester (Barbara) Konitzer, Fred (Janice) Konitzer, Georgia (Jim Wojkiewicz) Grenke, Gary (Cookie) Konitzer, Norene (Gary) Vorpahl, Blaine (Debbie) Konitzer, Phillip (Cheryl) Konitzer, Sam (Cindy) Konitzer and Chris Williquette; four sisters-in-law, Carol "Cookie" Konitzer, Rosie "Tootie" Konitzer, Sherri Konitzer and Julie Konitzer; numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, George M., Wayne, John, Curt and Robert Konitzer and one brother-in-law, Arlin Grenke.Visitation with the urn present will be held 2-7pm Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls.